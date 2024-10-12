WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Shares Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 60,327 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

