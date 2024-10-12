Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.95. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 6,152 shares.

Roma Green Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

