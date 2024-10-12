Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Stock Price Down 11% – What’s Next?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Down 11.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.