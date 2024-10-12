Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

