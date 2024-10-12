Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $22.59. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 53,394 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,526.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,354.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 over the last three months. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.