Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Shares Up 19.8% – Here’s What Happened

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Indutrade AB (publ) Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.
About Indutrade AB (publ)
Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.
