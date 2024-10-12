Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
