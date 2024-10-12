Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.