WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Shares Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.04. 60,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 217,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 354,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 98,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $12,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

