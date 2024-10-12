Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.08. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

