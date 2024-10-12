Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 66,300 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
