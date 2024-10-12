Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 66,300 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

