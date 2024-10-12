23andMe Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th (NASDAQ:ME)

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

23andMe Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ME stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 317.03%. The company had revenue of $40.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Read More

