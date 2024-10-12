Cormark Upgrades Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) to “Hold”

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Global Atomic Trading Up 0.9 %

Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. Global Atomic has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative net margin of 182.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$60,828.00. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

