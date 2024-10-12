i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

IAU opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$569.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.52. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 162.25%. The business had revenue of C$9.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.