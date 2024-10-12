IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.50. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.12.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IAMGOLD

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

