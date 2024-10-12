Scotiabank Raises Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

OLA stock opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2979744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. In other news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

