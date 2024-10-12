Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.25. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:TXG opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.22.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.