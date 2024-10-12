Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

