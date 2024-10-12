TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE X opened at C$42.46 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.52 and a 12 month high of C$44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

