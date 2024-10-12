Financial Contrast: Energy Fuels (UUUU) and The Competition

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Energy Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 249 1144 1531 17 2.45

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.29%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its competitors.

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million $99.86 million -68.88 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.14 billion $259.64 million 22.43

Energy Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Fuels competitors beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

