Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$110.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

