Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE SPOT opened at $373.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $145.76 and a 52 week high of $389.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

