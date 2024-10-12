Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

