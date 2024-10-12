Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $99.80

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $776,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,084.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

