Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Itron stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Itron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 10.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 88,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 150.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

