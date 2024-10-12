Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,245 shares of company stock worth $533,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $9,133,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.