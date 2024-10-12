Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $11.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $7,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 309,261 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

