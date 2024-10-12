BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $109.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.