Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $36.28

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,657,242 shares in the company, valued at $247,849,119.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,657,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,849,119.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,481 shares of company stock worth $5,861,597. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $35,520,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

