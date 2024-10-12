BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $8.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.
NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
