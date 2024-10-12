William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.53). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

