FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRK. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. KGH Ltd lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 592,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

