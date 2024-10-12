Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.30. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $12.30 EPS.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%.
iA Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
IAG stock opened at C$117.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$103.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.64. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
