CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Expected to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CaliberCos in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CaliberCos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CaliberCos’ FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
CaliberCos Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ CWD opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. CaliberCos has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of CaliberCos worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
