Zacks Research Comments on Viper Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

VNOM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Viper Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.