Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.41 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

