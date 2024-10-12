PJT Partners Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,803,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

