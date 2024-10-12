International Paper to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,383.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.