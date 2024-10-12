Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

ATUS opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Altice USA by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

