FY2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Raised by HC Wainwright

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

