National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$65.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.71. The company has a market cap of C$10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$37.78 and a 52-week high of C$65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total value of C$803,365.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

