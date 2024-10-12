National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$146.75 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.