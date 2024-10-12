FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Increased by National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter.
