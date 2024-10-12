Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $188.38 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $181.31 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after buying an additional 207,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.