AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.