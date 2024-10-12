AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.