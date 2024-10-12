GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.