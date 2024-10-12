GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
