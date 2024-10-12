EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $195.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

