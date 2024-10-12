BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $990.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.30 by $1.16. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

