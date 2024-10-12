GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GPRK stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $464.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

