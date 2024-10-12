Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Catalent by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 444,084 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

