Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WBD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

WBD opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.